New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.