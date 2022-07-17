New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,432 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDRX opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.