New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 906 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $183.74.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

