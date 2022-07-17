New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Brady by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brady by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brady Stock Up 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE BRC opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.