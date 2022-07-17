New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vontier by 3,880.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Vontier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vontier by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.