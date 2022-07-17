New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Price Performance
NYSE:NGVT opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingevity (NGVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.