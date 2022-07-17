New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

