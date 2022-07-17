Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

