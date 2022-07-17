NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $34,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 0.2 %

NiSource stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.