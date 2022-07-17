Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $29,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $207.67 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.