Northstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $286,371,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

