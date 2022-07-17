NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $28,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 89,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.