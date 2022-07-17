Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 671,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $28,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Open Text by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,418,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

