Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $419,000 Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 408,835 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,455 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

