Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Strs Ohio increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTA. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $51.31 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

