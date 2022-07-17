Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

