Palladium Partners LLC Sells 623 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,718,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

