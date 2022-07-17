Pariax LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pariax LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

