Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $248.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.11.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

