Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $9,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,939,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $180.54 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $192.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.