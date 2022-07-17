Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.