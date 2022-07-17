PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.42%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

