Peterson Wealth Management Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

