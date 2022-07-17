Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick Sells 4,254 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$47,995.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$992,986.59.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Todd Burdick sold 13,620 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.08, for a total value of C$205,389.60.

On Monday, May 16th, Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50.

On Monday, April 18th, Todd Burdick bought 2,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$32,582.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.31. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

