Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

NYSE DOC opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

