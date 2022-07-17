Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 22.3% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth $1,504,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $158,174.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $473,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $158,174.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $473,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.09. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Plexus Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.