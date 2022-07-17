ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.