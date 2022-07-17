QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at about $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 197,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $101.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

