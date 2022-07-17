Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.23

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

