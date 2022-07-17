Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Lucie Chabot Purchases 1,250 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.
Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$34.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$32.35 and a 52-week high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
