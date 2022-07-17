Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Lucie Chabot Purchases 1,250 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$34.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$32.35 and a 52-week high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Richelieu Hardware

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

