Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $110,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

About Citrix Systems

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.