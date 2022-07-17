Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $60,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,417 shares of company stock worth $10,863,849 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

