Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 8,860 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. DA Davidson cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

