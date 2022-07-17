Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after purchasing an additional 738,604 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,256,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 256,301 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 878,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insider Activity

Roblox Stock Up 6.1 %

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBLX opened at $39.77 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

