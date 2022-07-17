Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.16.
Shares of ROKU opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $120.49.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
