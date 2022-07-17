Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 554,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.