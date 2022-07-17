Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $30.84 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

