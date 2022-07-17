Sciencast Management LP Acquires 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.