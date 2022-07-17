SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

