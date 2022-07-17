Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,528 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,000. Alphabet makes up 3.7% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

