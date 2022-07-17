SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after acquiring an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

