SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

