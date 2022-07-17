State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 326.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Up 9.7 %

State Street stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

