StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stake Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

StepStone Group stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.53. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

