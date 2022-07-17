Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

STC stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

