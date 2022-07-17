Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

