Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 119 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.