Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 338 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average is $158.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

