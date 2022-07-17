Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

