Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Insider Activity at Ventas

Ventas Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.